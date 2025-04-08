Officials – April 8, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Monsignor David C. Kunz, Vicar for Clergy, is also appointed Priest Moderator of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, effective March 28, 2025.

The Reverend Monsignor Robert P. Hundt, Judicial Vicar, is also appointed Priest Moderator of St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph’s Ridge and St. Peter Parish in Middle Ridge, effective April 24, 2025.



The Reverend Timothy L. Oudenhoven, Director of Marian Messengers, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls, Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, with residence at Notre Dame Parish rectory, effective from May 5, 2025 to July 1, 2025.