The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Prince Amala Jesuraja, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Fountain City, St. Lawrence Parish in Alma, and St. Boniface Parish in Waumandee, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes effective July 2, 2020.

The Reverend Francis Xavier Dias, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Adams, is released from his responsibilities at the parish effective July 2, 2020.