Calcium and Vitamin D: Good Supplements for Women

It is commonly known that the density of a woman’s bones does decline with age. It is also commonly known that calcium and vitamin D supplementation can ward off or delay this decline. But, are you aware that these supplements have other health benefits as well?

A new report released in December of 2013 described a positive link between calcium with vitamin D and a statistically significant reduction of 13% in “in situ” (non-invasive) breast cancer. In terms of all cancers, among the women who had low baseline intake of vitamin D, there was a statistically significant 9% reduction in total cancer with supplementation, and also a marginally significant 9% reduction in all-cause mortality. No reduction in colorectal cancer was seen in the trial.

The Institute of Medicine now recommends that women older than 50 years have at least 1200 mg of calcium per day from a combination of diet and supplements if needed, and 600-800 IU of vitamin D.