Reverend Robert Alois Streveler

Father Robert A. Streveler, at the age of 77 and a priest for 51 years, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Anthony Spirituality Center in Marathon, Wisconsin.

Robert A. Streveler was born March 20, 1943 in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of Michael and Anna (Osterbrink) Streveler. He attended St. Robert’s Elementary School in Halder and Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse for high school and college. He continued his priestly formation and studied theology at St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse on May 24, 1969 at his home parish of St. Patrick’s in Halder.

Father Streveler’s first priestly assignment was as an Assistant at St. Joseph Parish in Menomonie. In June 1970, Father Streveler was appointed an Assistant at SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids. Three years later, he appointed an Associate Pastor at St. Bronislava Parish in Plover where he also served as Chaplain and Instructor at Pacelli High School and the Chaplain for Portage County Home in Stevens Point.

In June 1979, Fr. Streveler was appointed Pastor of Holy Guardian Angeles in Almond, and the Administrator of St. John Mission in Heffron. In April 1985, Father Streveler was appointed the Pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Greenwood. He was appointed Pastor of St. Therese Parish in Schofield in February 1989 and then the following year he was also appointed Pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Weston. In January 2002, he resigned these positions due to health reasons and, in May 2002, he went back to work as the Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Black River Falls. In 2008, he was assigned as Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Edgar; in 2011, he was also appointed the Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Poniatowski until he was granted senior priest status on July 1, 2015.

As a senior priest, Father Streveler took up residence in St. Anthony’s Spirituality Center in Marathon. In his retirement he continued being on call at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau and generously helped out in area parishes. He enjoyed reading, biking, canoeing, going on trips throughout the United States, and was a pilgrimage chaplain to the Holy Land and various places in Europe.

Survivors include his sister, Joyce Athmann, South St Paul, MN, his brothers, Earl (Violet) Streveler, Edgar, Jim (Carol) Streveler, Brule, Ray (Julie) Streveler, Edgar. He is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Gerald Athmann.

A visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Halder from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with strict social distancing practices enforced. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Patrick Catholic Church in Halder on Wednesday followed by burial in the parish cemetery.