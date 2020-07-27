Two School Sisters of St. Francis Serving the Diocese of La Crosse Celebrate Jubilees

Sister Mary Rose Menting (75 Years) was born in Phlox, Wis., and received a bachelor of science degree in education from Alverno College in Milwaukee and a master of arts degree in religious studies from Mundelein College in Chicago.



In the Diocese of La Crosse, Sister Mary Rose served as principal/teacher at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Keyesville (1965-1969), as diocesan coordinator of religious education in Tomah (1970-1971), as religious education coordinator at St. Pius X Parish in La Crosse (1971-1973) and as diocesan coordinator of religious education in La Crosse (1973-1977).



She currently resides at Sacred Heart in Milwaukee.

Sister Antonienne Thoma (70 Years) was born in Danville, Ill., and received a bachelor of science degree from Alverno College in Milwaukee, a master of arts degree in special education from DePaul University in Chicago and a master of pastoral studies from Loyola University in Chicago.



In the Diocese of La Crosse, Sister Antonienne served as chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, (1993-1998).

She currently resides at Sacred Heart in Milwaukee.

Published July/August 2020 Catholic Life issue