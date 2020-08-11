Reverend Lyle Lawrence Schulte

Father Lyle Lawrence Schulte, at the age of 86 and a priest for 60 years, died August 9, 2020 in Plover, Wisconsin.

Lyle L. Schulte was born September 9, 1933, the son of Alexius J. and Margaret L. (nee Lauer) Schulte. He completed his grade school education at Sacred Heart Grade School in Marshfield and as a high school freshman became a seminarian at Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse with studies at Aquinas High School. He was part of the first college class to be formed in the new Holy Cross Seminary building in La Crosse which opened in 1951. He stood out academically and was sent to Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. for his junior and senior years of college. He spent another year of studying in the Basselin Institute of Catholic University and earned an M.A. in Philosophy. He then completed four years of theological education and formation at Catholic University. Bishop John Patrick Treacy ordained him a priest in Holy Cross Seminary Chapel in La Crosse on May 14, 1960.

For a year Father Schulte became the Chaplain at the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters Convent and full-time Instructor at Newman High School with residence at St. Michael’s Parish in Wausau. From 1961-1969, he was assigned as an Instructor at Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse and filled his summers with courses in history and philosophy at Duquesne University, SS. Cyril & Methodius Seminary in Pittsburgh, the University of Minnesota, Fordham University, and La Crosse State. His last year of teaching at Holy Cross Seminary, he started teaching part-time at Viterbo College. In 1971, Father Schulte taught philosophy full-time at Viterbo College while being the Chaplain at the Dominican Monastery in La Crosse and helped out at parishes with regularity. In 1977, with the help of other priests, he also managed to be the Chaplain at Viterbo. Many years after leaving La Crosse, the teaching abilities, artistic talents, and generous service of Father Lyle Schulte and his brother, Father Oswald Schulte, were happy recollections of both their colleagues and students.

On July 24, 1979, Father Schulte was assigned as the Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Stevens Point and, in 1995, additionally became the Pastor of lmmaculate Conception (St. Mary’s) Parish in Custer. In 1996 he became the Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Menomonie and St. Luke Parish in Boyceville. During 12 of these years he served on the Diocesan Personnel Council and for two years was the Diocesan Officer for Ecumenical Questions. For several years he was the Chaplain of the Menomonie Council of the Knights of Columbus. At the end of 1998, he participated in a three-month sabbatical in Rome. He was granted senior priest status on June 30, 2003. He then moved to the rectory of St. Michael Church in Junction City and more recently to Whispering Pines, an assisted living facility in Plover.



Father Schulte was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers: Clarence (June), Maurice (Stella), Urban (Mary Helen), Leo, Father Oswald, and Alex Jr., two sisters Eileen Rothstein (Ralph) and Peggy Jane. He is survived by his brother James (Vickie) of Austin, Minnesota and a great many nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, please e-mail Debbie Brannon at [email protected] if you plan to concelebrate the funeral Mass.



On Friday, August 14, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Stevens Point at 11 :00 a.m. Bishop William Patrick Callahan will be the main celebrant and Father William Menzel will be the homilist. Burial will be later that day at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield, Wisconsin.



Visitation will be Thursday, August 13 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stevens Point, with Evening Prayer at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point is assisting with arrangements.



For those unable to attend, the Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed. Please go to the website for St. Joseph Church at https://www.pointcatholicfaith.org/ for the link to the livestream.



Members of the Purgatorial Society are reminded to offer three Masses for the repose of his soul. Requiescat in pace!