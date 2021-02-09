February 9, 2021 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Joseph M. O’Hara has been granted a five-year leave of absence from active ministry in the Diocese of La Crosse, effective February 1, 2021.

The Reverend Jerzy Rebacz, Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth is appointed Pastor of St. James Parish, Amherst and St. Mary Mount Carmel Parish, Fancher, with residence at the parish rectory in Amherst, effective March 1, 2021.

The Reverend David P. Olson, after completing his term on the theological faculty at Mundelein Seminary and his sabbatical at the Oblate School of Theology, San Antonio, TX is appointed Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth with residence at the parish rectory, effective March 1, 2021.