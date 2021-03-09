With hope in the Resurrection, we commend to the Lord

THE REVEREND JAMES JOHN LESCZYNSKI

Father James J. Lesczynski, at the age of 82, and a priest for 56 years, died March 7, 2021, at his home in rural Adams, Wisconsin

James Lesczynski was born June 10, 1938, in Athens, Wisconsin, the son of John Aloysius and Marie Theresa (née Stallman) Lesczynski. He completed his early education at St. Anthony Catholic School in Athens, Wisconsin. His high school and college studies and formation were at Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse. He then went to St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary in Collegeville to study theology. Bishop John Patrick Treacy ordained him a priest at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse on May 30, 1964.

Father Lesczynski’s first assignment was as an Assistant at St. Pius X Parish in La Crosse. A few months later, he was assigned as the Assistant at St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, where he remained until 1974, until he became the Associate Pastor at St. Stanislaus Parish in Stevens Point. The following year, he was asked to return to St. Patrick Parish in Mauston to be the Temporary Administrator due to the illness of Father Edward Hartung. In 1977, he became the Pastor at Holy Family in Willard and, in 1985, in also became the Pastor at St. John Cantius Parish in Fairchild and St. Joseph Parish in Fairview. In February 1989, he was released from his responsibilities in Fairchild and Fairview and became the Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Greenwood in addition to being the Pastor of Holy Family in Willard. Father Lesczynski began his last parish assignment in July 1992 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Necedah where he remained until he was granted status of a Senior Priest in May 2008. He then lived south of Castle Rock Lake on the Wisconsin River.

Father Lescynski was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers Robert (Carol) and Jerome (Sharon), his nieces and nephews, many cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11 o’clock with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. The Most Reverend William Callahan will be the main celebrant and Rev. Wesley Janowski will be the homilist. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed. The burial will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Mauston.

Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting with arrangements.