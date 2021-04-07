Divine Mercy Sunday – April 11, 2021

COLBY
St. Mary Help of Christians Church
205 S. 2nd St.
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Eucharistic Adoration
Sacrament of Confession
Praise and Worship
Liturgy of the Word
Chaplet of Divine Mercy
Veneration of the image
HALDER
St. Patrick Church
136058 Halder Dr., Mosinee
1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Prayer and Reconciliation
Sacrament of Confession
Eucharistic Adoration
The Chaplet of Divine Mercy
LA CROSSE
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman
530 Main St.
Noon to 3:15 p.m.
Eucharistic Adoration
Confession
Divine Mercy information video
Chaplet of Divine Mercy
Benediction
MARATHON
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
712 Market St.
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Eucharistic Adoration
Scripture
Song
Chaplet of Divine Mercy
Benediction
POLONIA
Sacred Heart Church
7375 Church St., Custer
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mass
Eucharistic Adoration
Confessions
Chaplet of Divine Mercy in Song
Eucharistic Procession Mass
TOMAH
St. Mary Church
303 W. Monroe St.
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sacrament of Reconciliation
Chaplet of Divine Mercy