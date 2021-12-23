Connecting the Diocese to air its 500th show in December

“Connecting the Diocese” is a weekly radio show featuring Bishop Callahan and other guests. Our 500th show airs on Christmas Day and we have something wonderful to celebrate! As host and producer of 52 unique shows each year, we’ve been doing this for about 10 years.



We owe a special thanks to the folks at Relevant Radio for making the time available each week to broadcast the show on their four stations in the Diocese of La Crosse. In recent years, we also have been carried by Spirit Radio which is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., giving us connections not only outside of the diocese but outside of the state as it’s broadcast in Nebraska, South Dakota and parts of Iowa. For those wanting to stream the show, you can listen at connecting.diolc.org. Recently, the show has been placed on a variety of podcasting venues so even more people listen to the show. Just search for “Connecting the Diocese.”



Since March of 2020, because of COVID-19 restrictions, I have been interviewing most guests from my home studio via telephone. It does give me a chance to reach out beyond the immediate La Crosse area in a convenient way for our very busy priests, deacons and religious.



I also want to thank the Curia staff for joining me on numerous occasions to talk about their role serving the bishop and the Diocese of La Crosse. And, of course, it is always a treat to have Bishop Callahan working unscripted and providing wonderful insight regarding prayer, service to others and so much of what makes the Diocese of La Crosse a caring and generous place.



For me, it is remarkable to think that I have spent more time hosting and producing this show than all my years in commercial radio. I’ve really enjoyed it.

Story by JACK SOCHA,

Host and Producer of Connecting The Diocese

Published in the December 2021 Issue of Catholic Life Magazine