May 3, 2022 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the

following announcements:



Mr. Jonathan A. Anderson, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as

Deacon at St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Rudolph,

effective May 7, 2022.



Mr. Paul J. Arbanas, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon

at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Necedah and Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Castle Rock Lake,

effective May 7, 2022.



Mr. Terrence L. Bell, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon

at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, effective May 7, 2022.



Mr. Tony C. Biolo, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon at

Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, effective May 7, 2022.



Mr. Kevin V. DeCook, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as

Deacon at Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls, effective May 7, 2022.



Mr. Todd A. Hoerter, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon

at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Knowlton, effective May 7, 2022.



Mr. Anthony F. Shay, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon

at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua and St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley,

effective May 7, 2022.



Mr. James J. Sniadajewski, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as

Deacon at Sacred Heart Parish in Polonia and Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer, effective

May 7, 2022.



Mr. John E. Woehrle, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve at St.

Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth, effective May 7, 2022.