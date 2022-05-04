May 3, 2022 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the
following announcements:
Mr. Jonathan A. Anderson, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as
Deacon at St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Rudolph,
effective May 7, 2022.
Mr. Paul J. Arbanas, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon
at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Necedah and Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Castle Rock Lake,
effective May 7, 2022.
Mr. Terrence L. Bell, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon
at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, effective May 7, 2022.
Mr. Tony C. Biolo, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon at
Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, effective May 7, 2022.
Mr. Kevin V. DeCook, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as
Deacon at Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls, effective May 7, 2022.
Mr. Todd A. Hoerter, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon
at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Knowlton, effective May 7, 2022.
Mr. Anthony F. Shay, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon
at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua and St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley,
effective May 7, 2022.
Mr. James J. Sniadajewski, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as
Deacon at Sacred Heart Parish in Polonia and Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer, effective
May 7, 2022.
Mr. John E. Woehrle, upon his ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve at St.
Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth, effective May 7, 2022.