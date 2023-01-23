The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, but the debate about abortion has only grown louder as states wrestle with measures to restrict or expand abortion rights.

It’s no wonder women who have had abortions may not feel they can talk openly about their experience or their grief.

However, women and men touched by abortion can find forgiveness, hope and healing through Project Rachel Ministries.

Project Rachel is a ministry of the Catholic Church in the United States to those who have been involved in abortion. It is a diocesan-based network of specially trained priests, religious, counselors and laypeople who provide a nonjudgmental, compassionate response to those suffering in the aftermath of abortion.

In addition to the sacrament of reconciliation, the ministry provides a network of services, including pastoral counseling, support groups, retreats and referrals to licensed mental health professionals.

Project Rachel offers support to women and men who have been touched by abortion, whether recently or many years ago. It is open to all, to people of any faith or no faith.

“It’s normal to grieve a pregnancy loss, including the loss of a child by abortion,” according to the Project Rachel website. “It can form a hole in one’s heart, a hole so deep that sometimes it seems nothing can fill the emptiness.”

“You are not alone.”

For confidential, compassionate help from Project Rachel Ministry in the Diocese of La Crosse, call: 608-860-6698 or 833-373-4400 (Toll Free).For more information on abortion healing, visit hopeafterabortion.com or, in Spanish, esperanzaposaborto.org.

Abby’s story:

Abby felt “all-consuming grief” in the six years following her abortion.

After months of putting it off, she mustered the courage to call Project Rachel. Expecting judgment, she instead found warmth, compassion and healing.

“Thanks to Project Rachel, I am me again. The retreat allowed me the opportunity to experience God’s love and forgiveness—something I had decided I was not worthy of. Little did I know that God was there, all along, offering me his love.

“I actually feel lighter. The power of forgiveness is life altering. I am happy again, and the people whom I love sense that. I will always regret my decision, and I will continue to carry my quiet secret with me. It has become a part of who I am, but it no longer defines who I am.”

Read the rest of Abby’s story at hopeafterabortion.com.

Prayer for Healing:

Eternal Father,

Source of all mercy and love,

out of love for us you sent your Son,

and willed that blood and water

flow from his side to cleanse us of sin

and restore lost innocence.

Hear the cry of each woman

who mourns

the loss of her child to abortion.

Forgive her sin, restore her to

your grace,

and still the terror of her heart

with a peace beyond all understanding.

Through the intercession

of the Blessed Virgin Mary,

Mother of all tenderness and

our Mother,

strengthen her faith in you.

Give her the consolation to believe

that her child is now living in the Lord.

We ask this through Christ our Lord,

who conquered sin and death,

and who lives and reigns with you,

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever. Amen.

Published in the Jan./Feb. 2023 issue of Catholic Life Magazine