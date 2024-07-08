Congratulations FSPA 2024 Jubilarians

FSPA celebrating 70 years as Catholic sisters

Malinda Gerke—A native of La Crosse, Sister Malinda Gerke taught music in Montana, Wisconsin and Iowa. In 1991, she became liturgy coordinator at St. Rose Convent, where she restored the congregation’s harp, became a harp therapist, recorded numerous harp albums and authored the book Mary of the Angels Chapel: God’s Answer to a Bold Promise. In her retirement, Sister Malinda continues to write and perform.

Rachel Kiefer—Sister Rachel Kiefer, from Bozeman, Mont., taught music in schools in Washington and Wisconsin for 15 years. She ministered as St. Michael’s Home librarian and group mother in La Crosse, a secretary in FSPA’s Western Province and, until 1997, an executive secretary for Aetna in Washington state in Spokane and Seattle. Since retirement, Sister Rachel has volunteered as secretary, sacristan, Eucharistic minister and lector at Holy Rosary Parish in Lynwood, Wash., and today is an artisan of crafts including greeting cards and rosaries.

Marie Kyle—Sister Marie Kyle, of Stanley, Wis., ministered as a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, Wis., and St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse. She served as a nursing instructor there as well as Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Pocatello and Viterbo University in La Crosse before becoming a gerontology specialist. For FSPA she ministered as Eastern Region assistant and St. Rose Convent administrator. Sister Marie retired in 2007 and now serves as a healthcare companion to sisters.

Dolores Lilla—From Wausau, Sister Dolores Lilla taught in elementary schools in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Washington. She served as middle-grade teacher vice principal for over 40 years and began parish ministry in 1997. After retirement, she served in pastoral outreach at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Merrill, Wis. , visiting the ill and elderly. Today, Sister Dolores ministers in prayer and hospitality at St. Rose Convent.

FSPA celebrating 60 years as Catholic sisters

Mary Becker—Sister Mary Becker of Loyal, Wis., taught for over 30 years in Wisconsin and Mississippi primary schools. In 1996, she went to Washington, serving the unhoused in Walla Walla and as hospitality coordinator at Clare Center in Spokane. She went on to minister as a food service manager at St. Rose Convent, volunteer in a Cameroonian orphanage, and serve as a receptionist at Villa St. Joseph in La Crosse. Today, Sister Mary ministers as a volunteer at St. Rose.

Karen Flottmeier—Sister Karen Flottmeier, of La Crosse, ministered as an elementary school teacher for 31 years in Wisconsin. She went on to serve the Diocese of La Crosse as director of religious education and the Diocese of Dubuque as assistant director of catechetical services; FSPA at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center, as leader of the Central Region and on the membership office team; in pastoral ministry in Spring Green, Wisconsin; and as a healthcare and education volunteer in La Crosse. Sister Karen is now retired at St. Rose Convent.