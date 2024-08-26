Embracing God’s Call

The Life and Ministry of Father Todd Mlsna

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.” These words from 2 Corinthians 5:7 resonate deeply with believers, encapsulating the essence of trusting God’s plan without needing physical proof. For Father Todd Mlsna, this verse holds profound significance, not just as a guiding principle of faith but as a lived reality. Born with a visual impairment that has shaped his entire life, Father Todd has walked a path where physical sight does not dictate his journey.

His journey of faith has been intertwined with the challenges and triumphs of navigating a world predominantly perceived through sight. Yet, it is precisely in this unique perspective that Father Todd finds his unwavering faith grounded. From a young age, he felt a calling to serve God through priesthood, a vocation he embraced with clarity and conviction. Through his story, we see not only the resilience of the human spirit but also the profound ways in which faith transcends physical limitations, illuminating the path to a life of purpose and service.

A Pivotal Decision: Choosing Life

Father Todd was born prematurely, and his entire life was marked by a pivotal decision soon after he was born. His parents chose to prioritize his survival by placing him in an incubator, even though the risk of doing so could cause blindness from high oxygen levels. This foundational choice reflected their unwavering belief in the sanctity of life. Father Todd’s vision was significantly impaired, and adversity shaped his upbringing, cultivating a deep faith and resilience.

A Clear Call: Vocation to the Priesthood

His path toward embracing the priesthood began with an internship at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Parish (now Holy Spirit Parish) in Stevens Point during his freshman year of high school. Father Todd had a powerful encounter with the Lord in adoration during one of the Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) retreats. Reflecting on the experience, he shared, “Evening adoration truly confirmed my vocation for me. It was a sign that I was in the right place.” That night, moved to tears, he continued to weep for hours afterward in the counselor’s office, noting with humility, “It doesn’t take much for me to cry.”

“He Will Never Leave You Nor Forsake You” (Dt 31:8)

Father Todd had a different experience entering the seminary compared to many of

his classmates. He asked for

special enrollment into St. Mary’s University-Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona because they had a program tailored for individuals with special needs. Even though seminary life presented significant challenges, Father Todd never doubted his calling. “I didn’t doubt the call for a second,” he said. “The problem was working through the challenges.” His main difficulties were in overcoming these challenges.

Finding Home in Suffering: Service in Hospitals

Ordained in 1998, Father Todd found meaningful ways to apply his strengths, particularly through his service in hospitals. Reflecting on his role, he said, “I felt very at home with patients in the midst of their suffering, even though it’s not easy.” In 2000, Father Todd received a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which deepened his empathy for the sick. Despite initial fears, he eventually recognized it as a profound blessing in his ministry. Father Todd found meaning in his suffering through its shared aspects, which have nurtured his faith and guided others toward Christ.

Reflecting on his experiences, he stated, “Life inevitably brings its own forms of suffering; there’s always a cross to bear.” Drawing from Jesus’ teachings, he added, “If you are to be my follower, you must deny yourself and follow in my footsteps.” Expanding on this, Father Todd elaborated, “Those footsteps include the path to Calvary and, in many ways, the ascent to the resurrection.” Suffering is one aspect of knowing and following Christ. Faith through challenges is not a way to spite the children of God, but rather, a means to call upon our weaknesses and allow us to further rely on the Lord. Suffering strengthens our connection with our brothers and sisters, giving us compassion and empathy.

Advocating for the Most Crucial Issue of Our Time

Due to his personal suffering, Father Todd has embraced several passions in his priestly life. One of his deepest callings has been advocating for those who cannot speak for themselves. According to Father Todd, “The pro-life movement is the most crucial issue of our time.” Reflecting on his own beginnings, he acknowledges that today, many parents might have chosen a different path than his parents did, potentially discounting the incubator as an option and thereby endangering the child’s survival because of personal opinions about quality of life.

As Catholics and Christians, we affirm the sacredness of life. Father Todd deeply believes that his life holds purpose and meaning, bringing unique goodness to the world. He said, “I consider life a sacred gift from almighty God, a gift often undervalued today. It’s my way of thanking God for this gift. I am grateful for every life and believe each one is sacred.”

Embracing Technology: From Braille to Esight

Father Todd’s disability has never weakened his faith; instead, it has served as a cornerstone, deepening his trust in the Lord. He attributes his journey through various struggles and challenges to shaping his character and drawing him closer to God. Reflecting on technological advancements, Father Todd considers himself fortunate to have witnessed and benefitted from many innovations since childhood. Early on, he learned braille and acquired liturgical books in braille to celebrate Mass as a young priest. Over time, he transitioned to using large-print missals, which became his preferred method. With continued advancements, Father Todd now benefits from Esight glasses, enabling him to read regular print and lead Mass using standard missalettes. These technological aids have significantly enhanced his ability to minister effectively while maintaining his devotion to his calling.

A Life of Faith, Service and Inspiration

In reflecting on the remarkable journey of Father Todd, it becomes clear that his life is a testament to faith, resilience and unwavering commitment to his calling. Born prematurely and faced with early challenges due to his disability, Father Todd’s parents made a courageous decision to prioritize his life, setting the stage for a life dedicated to serving others.

Father Todd has found profound meaning throughout his priesthood in his suffering, viewing it not as a hindrance but as a pathway to deepen his faith and draw closer to God. His advocacy for the voiceless, particularly in the pro-life movement, underscores his belief in the sanctity of every human life—a belief rooted in his personal experience and faith journey. Despite potential paths others might have chosen for him, Father Todd sees his life as a sacred gift from God, bringing unique purpose and goodness into the world.As Catholics and Christians, Father Todd’s story serves as a powerful reminder that life is sacred and deserving of our utmost respect and protection. His unwavering gratitude for the gift of life and his dedication to serving others is an inspiration to all who encounter his story. Father Todd’s life is a testament to the transformative power of faith, the importance of advocating for the vulnerable and the profound impact that one individual can have on the world through a life lived in service to God and others.

Story by Eleanor Peabody

Published in the September/October 2024 issue of Catholic Life Magazine