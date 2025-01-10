Monsignor Robert Hundt: A Life Devoted to Faith and Service

In the quiet halls of the Holy Cross Diocesan Center, Monsignor Robert Hundt sits at his desk, a position he has held for four decades. As he approaches his 90th birthday on Feb. 3, he reflects on a life rich with unexpected turns and divine interventions that led him to more than 60 years in the priesthood and 40 years as the judicial vicar. His journey is not just a testament to his dedication but also to the profound impact of community and faith in shaping one’s vocation.

The Call to Priesthood

Monsignor Hundt’s journey to the priesthood began with a chance encounter in eighth grade. “I never thought about becoming a priest until March of my 8th-grade year,” he recalls with a smile. One day, as he was leaving school with a bag full of comic books to share with his sick friend, Gene, he was stopped by Sister Fernanda, a Franciscan nun who had always seen a greater potential in him. She suggested that he could “do better” and should consider becoming a priest. Little did she know that her words planted a seed that would take root in his heart and mind.

Three months later, the local pastor visited Hundt’s father at their family farm during milking time. “Bernie, what would you think if we sent your best hired man here off to the seminary in the fall?” he asked. Monsignor Hundt remembers this moment as clear as day because he and his father both knew that, as the oldest of eight siblings, his help on the farm was both needed and appreciated. After a tense 15 seconds of silence filled with expectation and hope, his father replied, “We would be delighted.” Looking back now, Monsignor Hundt says with conviction, “It was a good move,” recognizing that this decision set him on a path he could never have imagined.

A Journey of Service

Monsignor Hundt’s path in the priesthood took him through various roles, each shaping his understanding of service and faith. From his early years serving as an assistant at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids to teaching at Newman High School while working at St. James Parish in Wausau, he embraced each new challenge with enthusiasm and dedication. His love for teaching and guiding young people was evident as he fostered an environment where students could explore their faith alongside their studies.

His adaptability was put to the test when, as a young priest, he was unexpectedly thrust into a leadership role after the abrupt departure of a parish pastor. “What should I do?” the parish secretary asked him frantically over the phone. His calm response, “What do you normally do on Thursday morning?” exemplified the practical wisdom that would become ever so evident throughout his ministry, showcasing his ability to lead even in moments of uncertainty.

The Unexpected Call to Rome

Perhaps the most transformative moment in Monsignor Hundt’s career occurred on a quiet Sunday afternoon when he least expected it. After celebrating three Masses earlier that day, he was relaxing and watching a basketball game when he received an unexpected call from Bishop Frederick Freking. “Father Hundt, what are you doing?” the bishop asked playfully. After a lighthearted exchange about the game between the Bucks and the Celtics, the bishop dropped a bombshell: he wanted Father Hundt to go to Rome to study canon law.

Initially skeptical at the age of 48 and uncertain about learning a new language or adapting to life abroad, Hundt ultimately embraced this unique opportunity after several lengthy conversations with the bishop. “It turned out to be a great blessing,” he reflects warmly today. His time in Rome was indeed life-changing, despite the language barrier that left him and three fellow Americans struggling to understand “one sentence in two years of Italian.” He humorously recalls how their teachers were “very nice to the clueless Americans,” highlighting his humility and gratitude for their support during this challenging yet enriching experience.

A Legacy of Compassion

For the past 40 years, Monsignor Hundt has served as judicial vicar, a role he describes as combining the terms “judicial,” meaning judge, and “vicar,” meaning substitute. His title literally translates to “substitute judge,” and he specializes in marriage cases for the Diocese of La Crosse. In this position, he is responsible for making judgments regarding the validity of marriages, ensuring that those who entered this sacred covenant did so with full understanding and commitment. Monsignor Hundt approaches this role with deep compassion and understanding, providing guidance to individuals during these difficult times.

Reflecting on the changes in society over the decades, Hundt notes a decline in the number of petitions for declarations of nullity. He attributes this trend to shifting attitudes towards religion and marriage today. He observes that many people no longer see marriage as a permanent bond due to societal changes that have diminished respect for religious practices. Despite these challenges, he remains committed to his calling. “Whether serving as an assistant in a parish, as a pastor at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau—where I witnessed many positive developments during my seven years there—or solely in my role as judicial vicar, “I have enjoyed being a priest.”

Looking to the Future

As he approaches his 90th birthday, Monsignor Hundt shows no signs of slowing down or stepping away from his ministry. “As long as the Lord gives me the health to do this work,” he states firmly with unwavering resolve, “I prefer to remain in active ministry.” He finds joy in knowing that each day offers opportunities for service and connection with his community. “I just appreciate being able to get up in the morning and know that I am needed somewhere and that I have a role to fulfill,” he explains. His commitment is not only professional but also profoundly spiritual. It is a reflection of his deep-rooted belief that every moment spent serving others is an extension of God’s love.

Monsignor Robert Hundt’s journey from a young boy carrying a bag of comic books to becoming a respected leader in the Church is a story that goes beyond personal achievement. It reflects the impact of community and faith’s transformative power. His story serves as an inspiration to all who are searching for meaning and purpose in their vocations. It reminds us that our most profound callings often arise from ordinary moments—those times when we are encouraged by others or pushed by circumstances beyond our control to embrace lives filled with service and love for one another.

Story by Eleanor Peabody

Published in the January/February 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine