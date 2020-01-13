Father Abuah Quansah,

Monsignor Francis Abuah-Quansah, 69, died on January 6, 2020, in Ghana.

Monsignor Francis served at several parishes in the Diocese of La Crosse beginning in 2004 at St. Peter Parish in Middle Ridge and St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph’s Ridge. He was Parochial Administrator of St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley from 2010 to 2011; and Pastor at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua from 2011 to 2015.

He served as Chancellor of the Diocese of La Crosse from 2011 until 2015 when he returned to the Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi to serve as Vicar General. For the past year, he has served as the Apostolic Administrator’s Delegate of the Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi.

May he rest in peace!