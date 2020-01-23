Is there a growing link between contraceptives and drinking water contamination?

Pope Francis just released the encyclical entitled Be Praised which talks about human ecology and the world’s environment. This direct letter illustrates the need for human persons to treat the earth as a precious gift; a gift of all for all.

In one section of the letter, the Pope states clearly: “Access to drinkable and secure water is an essential, fundamental and universal human right because it determines the survival of persons.” How true this is. That is why we have included a recent report on the growing link between the use of contraceptives and water contamination. Click here to read the article.

https://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/birth-control-in-drinking-water-a-fertility-catastrophe-in-the-making