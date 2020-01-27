The 29th annual Brains and Brawn tournament kicks off Catholic Schools Week

The 29th annual Brains and Brawn Tournament is a chance for Catholic school students in 6th-8th grade, from across the diocese, to compete in basketball (Brawn) or to demonstrate their knowledge in six categories (Brains). Aquinas Catholic Schools hosted the tournament and a Mass was celebrated by Bishop William Patrick Callahan at the end of the competition.

In the Girls’ Brawn basketball competition, there were eight teams competing for the title. St. Mary’s School in Marathon earned the sportsmanship award while Notre Dame Middle School from Chippewa Falls won first place.



Eight teams competed in the Boys’ Brawn basketball tournament. Notre Dame Middle School from Chippewa Falls earned the sportsmanship award. First place was won by Aquinas Catholic Middle School from La Crosse.

For the Brains competition, the teams had to answer nine questions in six different categories: Religion, Social Studies, Science, Language Arts, General Knowledge and Math. Assumption Catholic School in Durand took home the Brains sportsmanship title this year, and St. Patrick’s School from Sparta placed first.

At the closing Mass, Bishop William Patrick Callahan told the students and the entire congregation that the students are the future of our Church. He encouraged them to listen to the Truth and use the Truth to help our Church and world. He stressed to the students that they need to prayerfully discern their vocation. Once again, he voiced his strong support for our Catholic Schools.

Superintendent Tom Reichenbacher said it was another fantastic year and thinks that, besides being a fun experience; it’s a great opportunity for students from across the diocese to gather together.

“I think the kids really get a lot out of the day but mostly it’s nice for them to compete against other Catholic school students,” he said. “Every student competing is from a Catholic school, so we really are bringing the larger Church together as a witness to God’s joyful love.”

Here are the results from the 2020 Brains and Brawn Tournament:



Girls’ Brawn Tournament

Sportsmanship: St. Mary’s School, Marathon

Champion: Notre Dame Middle School, Chippewa Falls

Second place: Assumption Catholic Middle School, Wisconsin Rapids

Third place: Columbus Catholic Middle School, Marshfield

Boys Brawn Tournament

Sportsmanship: Notre Dame Middle School, Chippewa Falls

Champion: Aquinas Catholic Middle School, La Crosse

Second place: Columbus Catholic Middle School, Marshfield

Third place: Pacelli Catholic Middle School, Stevens Point

Brains Tournament

Sportsmanship: Assumption Catholic School, Durand

Champion: St. Patrick’s School, Sparta

Second place: Columbus Catholic Middle School, Marshfield

Third place: Assumption Catholic School, Wisconsin Rapids