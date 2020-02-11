February 11, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Monsignor David C. Kunz, Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of La Crosse, is relieved of his responsibilities, effective July 2, 2020.

The Reverend Woodrow H. Pace, Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Independence and St. John the Baptist Parish in Whitehall, and Director of the Mission Office, is appointed Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of La Crosse, effective July 2, 2020. He retains his responsibilities as Director of the Mission Office.