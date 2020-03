The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

Deacon Joseph Richards, Jr., is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska, effective March 19, 2020.

Deacon Samuel McCarty, is appointed to serve as Deacon at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, effective March 19, 2020.