Parish Lenten Meals 2020

COLBY
Colby Lions Shelter
5 p.m. I March 6, 20 and April 3
DURAND
St. Mary’s Assumption Church
4:30 p.m. I Feb. 26 and April 10
EAU CLAIRE
Immaculate Conception Church
Celebrating 75 years as a parish
4:30 p.m. I Feb. 21, 28, March 13, 27 and April 3
St. Olaf Church
Hosted by St. Olaf Parish Men’s Club
4 p.m. I Feb. 21, March 6, 20 and April 3, 17
EDGAR
St. John the Baptist Church
4 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent
There is a meal on Good Friday
FALL CREEK
St. Raymond of Peñafort Church
4 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent
HALDER
St. Patrick Church
4 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent.
There is a meal on Good Friday.
JIM FALLS
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
4:30 p.m. I March 6, 20 and April 3
LIMA
Holy Rosary Church
4:30 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent
No meal on Good Friday
MENOMONIE
St. Joseph Church
Hosted by Msgr. Blecha Knights of Columbus 2055
4:30 p.m. I Feb. 21 and every Friday during Lent
No meal on Good Friday
ONALASKA
St. Patrick Church
5 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent
No meal on Good Friday
RICHLAND CENTER
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
4:30 p.m. I Feb. 28 and March 13
ROSHOLT
St. Adalbert Church
4 p.m. I Feb. 21 and every Friday during Lent
No meal on Good Friday
STEVENS POINT
St. Joseph Church
4:30 p.m. I Feb. 21
THORP
St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Church
4 p.m. I Feb. 21, March 6, 20 and April 17
WAUSAU
St. Anne Church
4 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent
No meal on Good Friday