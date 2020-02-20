Parish Lenten Meals 2020

COLBY

Colby Lions Shelter

5 p.m. I March 6, 20 and April 3

DURAND

St. Mary’s Assumption Church

4:30 p.m. I Feb. 26 and April 10

EAU CLAIRE

Immaculate Conception Church

Celebrating 75 years as a parish

4:30 p.m. I Feb. 21, 28, March 13, 27 and April 3

St. Olaf Church

Hosted by St. Olaf Parish Men’s Club

4 p.m. I Feb. 21, March 6, 20 and April 3, 17

EDGAR

St. John the Baptist Church

4 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent

There is a meal on Good Friday

FALL CREEK

St. Raymond of Peñafort Church

4 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent

HALDER

St. Patrick Church

4 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent.

There is a meal on Good Friday.

JIM FALLS

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church

4:30 p.m. I March 6, 20 and April 3

LIMA

Holy Rosary Church

4:30 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent

No meal on Good Friday

MENOMONIE

St. Joseph Church

Hosted by Msgr. Blecha Knights of Columbus 2055

4:30 p.m. I Feb. 21 and every Friday during Lent

No meal on Good Friday

ONALASKA

St. Patrick Church

5 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent

No meal on Good Friday

RICHLAND CENTER

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church

4:30 p.m. I Feb. 28 and March 13

ROSHOLT

St. Adalbert Church

4 p.m. I Feb. 21 and every Friday during Lent

No meal on Good Friday

STEVENS POINT

St. Joseph Church

4:30 p.m. I Feb. 21

THORP

St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Church

4 p.m. I Feb. 21, March 6, 20 and April 17

WAUSAU

St. Anne Church

4 p.m. I Every Friday during Lent

No meal on Good Friday