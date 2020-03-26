Family Time Ideas during Quarantine

The Covid-19 has us staying home this year. We gave up a vacation in the Smokey Mountains and our kids are not looking forward to their time at virtual school. Times are different today than a week ago, but there are opportunities to grasp in all of this as well. We have been given the gift of a slower pace, allowing is to focus more on family and relationships. Pope Francis has been advocating for quite a while for families to waste time together. To encourage you to do this, I have put together some ideas for you.

PLAY TOGETHER:

Take turns choosing a favorite board game Play an outdoor game or create your own>> Go for a walk, jog, run, bike ride, hike Play Guitar Hero and/or karaoke Choose and play a favorite outdoor game Enjoy High Tea Begin a new family hobby

When friends of ours had 6 boys 8yrs old and under, they created an outdoor game called “Tree to Tree” it simply consisted of the leader pointing to a tree, calling out, “That one!” and everyone running to that tree as fast as possible. Simple fun!

PRAY TOGETHER:

Go to church and spend time talking about the statues, stained glass, art, architecture. Check with your parish office – they may have this information. 3-Step Nightly Family Prayer: 1. Share how you experienced God’s blessings today. 2. Share your concerns of tomorrow. 3. Pray together in thanksgiving and petition: with a prayer that is spontaneous, memorized or both. Family Rosary Idea – for some children (and adults) to pray a rosary all at once can be too much. So spread it out during the day – one decade at a time and take turns leading prayers. At home Stations of the Cross >> Resurrection Eggs: Do you have plastic Easter eggs at home and an empty egg carton? This is a great story telling activity. https://lifeyourway.net/diy-ressurection-eggs-easter-story-book-printables/

This can be done in stages, but why not gather everyone together to draw the Stations. Divvy out the 15 stations along with paper and coloring utensils. Have everyone create their rendition of that station then post them on the walls in your home (one in every room?) Then, starting with Station 1, walk to that picture and retell the story in your own words. Ponce you have traveled your way of the cross, you could conclude with an Our Father or Glory Be. You can search the internet for printable Stations of the Cross pages to help with this.

BE TOGETHER AS FAMILY:

Organize closets Read a book together Talk about important things Call your grandparents Catch up with thank-you notes Prepare meals together & take turns selecting

Who doesn’t like to listen to a story? Whether you choose to read a life of a saint, and Easter story, the Chronicles of Narnia, the latest Diary of a Wimpy Kid or something else, set a time each day when devices are turned off and everyone listens in. Do you have big kids? Take turns being the reader. (Don’t have a book, there are free online digital books available through your local library or Kindle)

BE TOGETHER AS SPOUSES: