How can I stay close to God and one another right now?

I FEEL OVERWHELMED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. Every day things seem to get worse, and I feel powerless to do anything about it. Even going to church isn’t an option right now.



With businesses and restaurants shuttered and Sunday Masses cancelled, we can quickly feel isolated. But social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to stay close to God and one another. Even from inside our homes, we can connect with those around us through small acts of kindness that can have a ripple effect on others.