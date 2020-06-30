Wisconsin Knights of Columbus Announces New State Officers

Wisconsin State Council of the Knights of Columbus Council announced its new State Officers for 2020-2021.

The officers are: State Chaplain Rev. Andrew Kurz (Plainfield), State Deputy Corey Coonen (Green Bay), State Secretary John Huttenhoff (Madison), State Treasurer Miles Casey (Eau Claire), State Advocate Dr. Paul Lang (Sun Prairie), State Warden Michael Tennies (Slinger), and Immediate Past State Deputy Jack Wrbanich (Green Bay).

With more than 2 million members, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. It provides members and their families with volunteer opportunities in service to the Catholic Church, the community, families, and young people. In 2019, the Knights of Columbus in Wisconsin raised and distributed over $4.5 million to charity and rendered over 750 thousand hours of volunteer service. Visit kofc.org/joinus to learn more about the Knights.



Posted June 30, 2020