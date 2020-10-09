Deacon Larry Agema, 78, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home in Eau Claire.

He was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of La Crosse on ­­December 12, 1987 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral by Bishop John J. Paul. Following his ordination, he was appointed to serve as Deacon at The Newman Parish in Eau Claire. On July 1, 1997, he was appointed Deacon at the parishes of Sacred Heart of Jesus and St. Patrick in Eau Claire. In 2000, he was also appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish in Southeastern Eau Claire County. Deacon Agema was granted the status of Senior Deacon on December 13, 2016.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Very Rev. William A. Dhein will be the main celebrant. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at St. Patrick Church.

Deacon Agema is survived by his wife Judith, two sons, Brad and Jeremy (Laurie); six grandchildren Alex, Ian, Deanna, Jacob, Camille and Amy; one great-granddaughter, Evalin; and two sisters Marie and Karen.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Nona (Ostrander) Agema.Requiescat in pace!