Praying for our deceased priests

We mourn the loss of our loved ones with a faithful attention to prayer, especially by means of the Mass of Christian Burial. In the celebration of the Mass, Christ makes Himself manifest and heaven touches earth. The Roman Missal contains the prayers offered for various Masses for the Dead. They beautifully express for our consolation the reality of Christ’s victory and the Church’s plea that our loved ones receive God’s mercy and enjoy the glory of His eternal kingdom.



Special prayers are used during the funeral Mass of a priest. We thank God for the priest’s service and ask that he receive the reward of his labors. It is a virtuous act when we are able to fulfill our duty to raise the intention of the deceased priest’s salvation before God in the same way he is likely to have raised the intentions of a multitude of others, those he served throughout his life and ministry.



The following two prayers are taken from the Roman Missal, the book used by the priest at the presider’s chair and altar during Masses for the Dead. They are composed for the funeral Mass of priests, but are also powerful intercessory prayers to be said at any time for our deceased friends and servants of God, priests who have gone before us and sleep in the peace of Christ. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.

Collect B

Hear with favor our prayers, which we humbly offer, O Lord, for the salvation of the soul of N. (name the priest for whom you pray), your servant and Priest, that he, who devoted a faithful ministry to your name, may rejoice in the perpetual company of your Saints. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. AMEN.

Prayer after Communion A

We implore your kindness, O God, for N. (name the priest for whom you pray), your servant and Priest, that, as you made him a steward of your mysteries on earth, so you may bring him to be nourished by their truth and reality as unveiled in heaven. Through Christ our Lord. AMEN.