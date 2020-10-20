October 20, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement:

In accord with the norm of canon 553, §2, the following priests are named vicars forane (deans) for a three-year term, effective October 15, 2020:

The Very Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodzieczyk for the Arcadia Deanery;



The Very Rev. Jesse D. Burish for the Chippewa Falls Deanery;

The Very Rev. Joseph Okine-Quartey for the Durand Deanery;

The Very Rev. James R. Kurzynski for the Eau Claire Deanery;

The Rev. Msgr. Steven J. Kachel for the La Crosse Deanery;

The Very Rev. Douglas C. Robertson for the Marshfield Deanery;

The Very Rev. John A. Potaczek for the Tomah Deanery;

The Very Rev. Rajendran Anandan for the Prairie du Chien Deanery;

The Very Rev. Irudayanathan Thainase for the Richland Center Deanery;

The Very Rev. Edward J. Shuttleworth for the Stevens Point Deanery;

The Very Rev. Leo Johnson Stanislaus for the Thorp Deanery;

The Rev. Msgr. Mark R. Pierce for the Wausau Deanery;

The Very Rev. Valentine Joseph Gasparraj for the Wisconsin Rapids Deanery.