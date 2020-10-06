October 6, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement:

The Very Reverend Daniel H. Hackel, Pastor of St. James Parish in Amherst and St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish in Fancher, and Dean of the Stevens Point Deanery, has submitted his letter of resignation as Pastor of the parishes and a request for a leave of absence for the purpose of discernment. I have accepted his resignation from the Offices of Pastor and removed him from the Office of Dean placing him on a leave of absence effective October 1, 2020.