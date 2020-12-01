December 1, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Alan P. Wierzba has submitted a letter of resignation from the office of Director of Formation for the Diocese of La Crosse and it has been accepted effective November 29, 2020. He has also requested a leave of absence for spiritual, psychological and physical health issues and this has also been granted effective November 29, 2020.

The Reverend Nathaniel W. Kuhn, Director of Vocation Recruitment, is also appointed Director of Formation for the Diocese of La Crosse, effective November 30, 2020.