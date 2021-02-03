Deacon Hugh D. Walker, 86, died on Monday, January 25, 2021.

He was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of La Crosse on June 19, 1983 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral by Auxiliary Bishop John J. Paul. Following his ordination, he was appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in Stevens Point. He served there until being granted the status of Senior Deacon on July 1, 2005.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at

Holy Spirit Church in Stevens Point. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will be in Guardian Angel Cemetery at a future date in the Spring.

Deacon Walker is survived by his wife Sandra, and their children Christopher (Lynn) Walker, Sarah (Shawn) Hagedon, Gregory (Laura) Walker and Anne (James) Hassett; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother James (Blanche) Walker, and son Andrew (Milissa) Walker.

The family is being assisted by the Shuda Funeral Services and Crematory in Stevens Point.

Requiescat in pace!