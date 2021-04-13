April 13, 2021 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Clayton R. Elmhorst, Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Lyndon Station, has been granted an indefinite medical leave of absence for continued recovery following an automobile accident, effective March 26, 2021.

The Very Reverend John A. Potaczek, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, in accord with Canons 539 and 540 of the Code of Canon Law, has been appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Mary Parish in Lyndon Station, effective March 26, 2021.

The Very Reverend Valentine Gasparraj Joseph, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, at the request of his Archbishop, Most Rev. Antony Pappusamy, is returning home to the Archdiocese of Madurai, India to teach at St. Paul’s Regional Seminary, Trichy, effective June 1, 2021.

The Reverend Justin J. Kizewski, Pastor of Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, to be assigned to the teaching faculty at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee, effective July 6, 2021. He will continue as Director of Spiritual Formation in the Diocesan Program for Permanent Deacons.