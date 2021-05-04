May 4, 2021 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Zacharie Beya-Tshingimba, Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Gays Mills, St. Philip Parish in Rolling Ground and St. Patrick Parish in Seneca, at the request of the Most Reverend Marcel Madila Basanguka, Archbishop of Kananga, is returning home to the Archdiocese of Kananga, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Reverend Joseph Okine-Quartey, Pastor of St. John the Baptist in Plum City and St. Joseph Parish in Arkansaw, at the request of his diocesan Apostolic Administrator, Rev. Fr. John Baptist Attakruh, is returning home to the Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana.

The Very Reverend Jesse D. Burish, Pastor of Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls, is also appointed Pastor of Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, with continued residence at Notre Dame Parish rectory in Chippewa Falls, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Alan M. Guanella, Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Polonia and Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer, is appointed Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Thomas M. Huff, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Edgar and Holy Family Parish in Poniatowski, is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Gays Mills, St. Philip Parish in Rolling Ground and St. Patrick Parish in Seneca, with residence at St. Patrick Parish rectory in Seneca, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Alan P. Wierzba is appointed Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Edgar and Holy Family Parish in Poniatowski, with residence at St. John the Baptist Parish rectory in Edgar, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Mark A. Miller, Pastor of St. Bridget Parish in Ettrick and St. Ansgar Parish in Blair is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Polonia and Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer, with residence at Sacred Heart Parish rectory in Polonia, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Kyle N. Laylan, Associate Pastor at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, is assigned as Assistant to the Director at Casa Hogar Juan Pablo II in Lurin, Peru, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Brandon A. Guenther, Associate Pastor at St. Bronislava Parish in Plover and Chaplain at Pacelli Middle School and High School in Stevens Point, is appointed Associate Pastor at Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls; Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, with residence at Holy Ghost Parish rectory in Chippewa Falls, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Todd A. Mlsna, Associate Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Joseph Parish, St. Peter Parish and St. Stephen Parish, all in Stevens Point, is also assigned as Chaplain to Pacelli Middle School and High School in Stevens Point, with continued residence at St. Stephen Parish rectory in Stevens Point, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Jeyaseelan Yobu, from the Archdiocese of Madurai, India, with the permission of his Archbishop, the Most Reverend Antony Pappusamy, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St Bridget Parish in Ettrick and St. Ansgar in Blair, with residence at St. Bridget Parish rectory in Ettrick, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Junabe Villapaz, from the Diocese of Pagadian, Philippines, with the permission of his Bishop, the Most Reverend Ronaldo I. Lunas, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. John the Baptist in Plum City and St. Joseph Parish in Arkansaw, with residence at St. John the Baptist parish rectory, Plum City, effective July 6, 2021.

The Reverend Chinnappan Palevendran, from the Diocese of Vellore, India with the permission of his Diocesan Administrator, Very Rev. Msgr. I. John Robert, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 6, 2021.

Deacon Arturo Vigueras, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, with residence at Holy Family Parish rectory in Arcadia, effective July 6, 2021.

Deacon Eric J. Mashak, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor at St. Bronislava Parish in Plover with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 6, 2021.

Deacon Timothy M. Reither, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor at St. Mary Assumption Parish in Durand, Holy Rosary Parish in Lima and Sacred Heart Parish in Mondovi, with residence at Holy Rosary Parish rectory in Lima, effective July 6, 2021.