Two ordained to the office of diaconate

Mr. Matthew Bowe and Mr. Steven Weller were ordained deacons by Bishop William Patrick Callahan for the Diocese of La Crosse on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse.

Deacon Bowe is from St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and will be completing his studies at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee. Deacon Weller is from St. Florian Parish in Hatley and will be completing his studies at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee.

Below is the recording of the ordination Mass

Below are pictures from the deacons’ ordination Mass. You can view, share and download the photos for non-commercial use. If the photos are used in a publication, please give attribution to The Diocese of La Crosse.