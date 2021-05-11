May 11, 2021 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Barry P. Saylor, Pastor of Christ the King Parish in Spencer and Chaplain at Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, is released from his responsibilities as Chaplain at Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, effective July 6, 2021

The Reverend Daniel R. Williams, Associate Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield and Chaplain at Columbus Catholic Middle School in Marshfield, is also appointed Chaplain at Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, effective July 6, 2021.