Parental Education Influences Children

“Praise the Lord! Blessed is the man who fears the Lord, who greatly delights in his commandments! His offspring will be mighty in the land; the generation of the upright will be blessed.” Psalm 112:1-2

The education of parents confers many benefits on children, particularly on their views of marriage and religion. Social science research demonstrates that:

• Parents who are well educated tend to foster their adolescent’s good attitudes towards religious practice.

• The more education a father has, the more likely his children will be devout.

• Young men with highly educated parents tend to avoid early marriages, but have higher rates of marriage as they age compared to men with parents of lesser education.

• The more educated parents are the less likely their daughters are to cohabit, no matter what age they are.

When you consider the families you know, do these findings hold? What might influence this more highly educated parents to reconnect to God and bring the benefits of being close to Him to their children?

The chart below shows that children with better-educated parents are more likely to have married parents. Receiving an education and getting/ remaining married are two important gifts that parents can give their children.

*It bears emphasizing that these patterns hold for the groups involved, not for all the individuals who make up each group. There is naturally a wide variation among individuals.

