June 2, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Alan M. Guanella, Parochial Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Polonia and Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer, is appointed Pastor of these parishes, effective July 1, 2020.

The Reverend Murali Anand Rayappan, Parochial Administrator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Auburndale, St. Kilian Parish in Blenker, and St. Michael Parish in Hewitt, is appointed Pastor of these parishes, effective July 1, 2020.

The Reverend Joseph Albert Saleth, Parochial Administrator of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Schofield, is appointed Pastor of the parish, effective July 1, 2020.

Deacon Michael Maher, Deacon at Church of the Resurrection Parish and St. Michael Parish, both in Wausau, is relieved of his responsibilities at the parishes, and is assigned to serve as Deacon at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau, effective July 1, 2020.

Mr. Michael Kamrowski, upon his ordination to the permanent diaconate, will be assigned to Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, effective June 23, 2020.

Mr. Martin Kulak, upon his ordination to the permanent diaconate, will be assigned to St. Francis Parish in Ellsworth, effective June 23, 2020.

Mr. John McDonnell, upon his ordination to the permanent diaconate, will be assigned to St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau, effective June 23, 2020.

Mr. Gordon Ruplinger, upon his ordination to the permanent diaconate, will be assigned to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Marathon, effective June 23, 2020.

Mr. Kurt Zakrzewski, upon his ordination to the permanent diaconate, will be assigned to Holy Cross Parish in Cornell, Sacred Heart Parish in Jim Falls, and St. Anthony Parish in Drywood, effective June 23, 2020.