June 16, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

Revision: The Reverend Monsignor David C. Kunz, Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of La Crosse, is relieved of his responsibilities, effective July 30, 2020.

Revision: The Reverend Woodrow H. Pace, Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Independence and St. John the Baptist Parish in Whitehall, and Director of the Mission Office, is appointed Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of La Crosse, effective July 30, 2020. He retains his responsibilities as Director of the Mission Office.

The Reverend David P. Bruener is appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Adams, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2020.

The Reverend Aruldoss Savarimuthu is appointed Parochial Administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish in Fountain City. St. Lawrence Parish in Alma, and St. Boniface Parish in Waumandee, with residence at Immaculate Conception Parish rectory in Fountain City, effective July 2, 2020.

The Reverend Juan Pedro Roblez Baltazar, assigned to full-time language studies with residence at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Alan P. Wierzba, Director of Vocations for the Diocese of La Crosse, is appointed Director of Formation for the Diocese of La Crosse, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Nathaniel W. Kuhn, Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Genoa, Chaplain at Aquinas High School in La Crosse, and Chaplain to the Hmong Community in the La Crosse area is appointed Director of Vocation Recruitment for the Diocese of La Crosse, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Jerzy Rebacz, Rector of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, is appointed Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Monsignor Richard W. Gilles, Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, is appointed Rector of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Monsignor David C. Kunz, Vicar for Clergy, is appointed Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Georgekutty Thayilkuzhithottu is appointed Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Independence and St. John the Apostle Parish in Whitehall, with residence at SS. Peter and Paul Parish rectory in Independence, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Daniel J. Sedlacek, Associate Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Altoona and St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish in Southern Eau Claire County, and Chaplain at Regis Middle School and High School in Eau Claire, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Genoa and Chaplain at Aquinas High School in La Crosse, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Aaron J. Becker, Associate Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, and Chaplain at Assumption Middle School and High School in Wisconsin Rapids, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Peter J. Kieffer, Associate Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau, Chaplain at Newman Catholic Middle School and High School in Wausau, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Wausau area, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Altoona and St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish in Southern Eau Claire County, and Chaplain at Regis Middle School and High School in Eau Claire, with residence at St. Mary Parish rectory in Altoona, effective July 30, 2020.

The Reverend Barry P. Saylor, Parochial Administrator of Christ the King Parish in Spencer and Chaplain at Columbus Middle School and High School, is released from his responsibilities as Chaplain at Columbus Middle School, effective July 30, 2020.

Deacon Samuel C. McCarty, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

Deacon Joseph M. Richards, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish in Wausau, and Chaplain at Newman Catholic Middle School and High School in Wausau, with residence at St. Michael Parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

Deacon Levi J. Schmitt, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and Chaplain at Assumption Middle School and High School in Wisconsin Rapids, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.

Deacon Daniel R. Williams, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield and Chaplain at Columbus Middle School in Marshfield, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 30, 2020.