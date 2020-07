The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement: The Reverend Jerome Patric Maria Francis, a priest of the Archdiocese of Madurai, having been granted by the Most Reverend Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop of Madurai, a letter of excardination on May 2, 2020, was definitively incardinated as a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse on June 26, 2020.