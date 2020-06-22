Diaconate Ordination 2020

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10 a.m., Mr. Arturo Vigueras Estrada, Mr. Michael Kamrowski, Mr. Martin Kulak, Mr. John McDonnell, Mr. Gordon Ruplinger and Mr. Kurt Zakrzewski were ordained deacons for the Diocese of La Crosse by Bishop William Patrick Callahan at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse.

Deacon Arturo Vigueras will continue his theology studies at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee as he prepares for priestly ordination. Deacon Michael Kamrowski is assigned to Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek. Deacon Martin Kulak is assigned to St. Francis Parish in Ellsworth. Deacon John McDonnell is assigned to St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau. Deacon Gordon Ruplinger is assigned to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Marathon. Deacon Kurt Zakrzewski is assigned to Holy Cross Parish in Cornell, Sacred Heart Parish in Jim Falls, and St. Anthony Parish in Drywood.

Below is the video of the ordination Mass.

Below are pictures from the deacons’ ordination Mass. You can view, share and download the photos for non-commercial use. If the photos are used in a publication, please give attribution to The Diocese of La Crosse.