Congratulations to Fathers Samuel McCarty, Joseph Richards, Levi Schmitt, and Daniel Williams – 2020 Ordination

On June 27, 2020, Bishop William Patrick Callahan ordained Deacons Samuel McCarty, Joseph Richards, Levi Schmitt and Daniel Williams to the Priesthood of Jesus Christ. Father Samuel McCarty is appointed Associate Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, Father Joseph Richards is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish in Wausau, Father Levi Schmitt is appointed Associate Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and Chaplain at Assumption Middle School and High School in Wisconsin Rapids and Father Daniel Williams is appointed Associate Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield and Chaplain at Columbus Middle School in Marshfield.



A complete story on each newly ordained will be published in the September/October issue of Catholic Life.



Below is the video of the ordination Mass.

Below are pictures from the priestly ordination Mass. You can view, share and download the photos for non-commercial use. If the photos are used in a publication, please give attribution to The Diocese of La Crosse.