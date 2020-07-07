July 7, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

Deacon Kevin R. Ray, Deacon at St. Philip Parish in Rudolph and St. Lawrence in Wisconsin Rapids, and Director of the Office of the Diaconate, is released from his responsibilities as Director of the Office of the Diaconate, effective July 6, 2020. He retains his assignment at St. Philip Parish in Rudolph and St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids.

Deacon Bryan K. Hilts, Deacon at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Marathon, is also appointed Director of the Office of the Diaconate, effective July 6, 2020.