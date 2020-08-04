August 4, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend John Selvamanohar Muthu Vigayan, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Menomonie, is also appointed Dean of the Durand Deanery to complete the term of Father Eric Awortwe-Dadson, effective July 31, 2020.

The Reverend Leo Johnson Stanislaus , Pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Loyal, St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Greenwood, and Holy Family Parish in Willard, is also appointed Dean of the Thorp Deanery to complete the term of Father Varkey Velickakathu Joseph, effective July 31, 2020.

Deacon Joseph A. Richards, Deacon at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse and Director of Holy Cross Diocesan Center, has retired from his position as Director of Holy Cross Diocesan Center, effective July 31, 2020. He retains his appointment at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse.

The Reverend Matthew N. Marshall, Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley, Chaplain at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse, and Chaplain to the Hmong Community in the La Crosse area, is released from his responsibilities as Chaplain at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse, and is also appointed Pastor of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua, effective August 6, 2020. He retains his appointment as Chaplain to the Hmong Community in the La Crosse area and his residence will remain at St. Mary Parish rectory in Coon Valley.

The Reverend Aaron J. Becker, Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska, is also appointed Chaplain at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse, effective August 6, 2020.