August 25, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Asamoah-Bekoe, Parochial Administrator of St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in Durand, Holy Rosary Parish in Lima, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Mondovi, is appointed Pastor, effective August 18, 2020. His residence remains at Holy Rosary Parish rectory in Lima.

The Reverend Biju Chennala Kunjutty, MSFS, Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph Ridge and St. Peter Parish in Middle Ridge, is appointed Pastor, effective August 18, 2020. His residence remains at St. Joseph Parish rectory in St. Joseph Ridge.

The Reverend Thomas Nirappel, MSFS, Parochial Administrator of St. Adalbert Parish in Rosholt and St. Mary Parish in Torun, is appointed Pastor, effective August 18, 2020. His residence remains at St. Adalbert Parish rectory in Rosholt.

The Reverend Todd A. Mlsna, Chaplain at St. Joseph Congregational Home, Associate Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Joseph Parish, St. Peter Parish and St. Stephen Parish, all in Stevens Point, has been released from his responsibilities as Chaplain at the St. Joseph Congregational Home. He is assigned residence at St. Stephen Parish rectory in Stevens Point, effective August 18, 2020. He retains his assignment as Associate Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Joseph Parish, St. Peter Parish and St. Stephen Parish, all in Stevens Point.