September 15, 2020 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Gregory A. Michaud, Pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Milladore, St. Michael Parish in Junction City and St. Bartholomew Parish in Mill Creek is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Parish, Neillsville, with residence in the parish rectory, effective October 1, 2020.

The Reverend Maria Packiam Pitchai Savari (Fr. Packi), in residence at St. Patrick Parish in Sparta, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Milladore, St. Michael Parish in Junction City and St. Bartholomew Parish in Mill Creek, with residence at St. Wenceslaus Parish rectory in Milladore, effective October 1, 2020.