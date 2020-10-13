Deepening our friendship with Jesus is most needed during these challenging times!

Our relationship with Jesus is essential to live a life with peace, joy and fulfillment. The following explanation about the Sign of the Cross helps us become more aware of the meaning of the words and the gesture, so that we pray from our heart.



Illustration by Getty Images/blueberry

Praying The Sign of the Cross: “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.”

As Catholics, we always begin and end our prayer with the Sign of the Cross, which is a prayer – not just an introduction. When we make the Sign of the Cross, we want to become more aware of how much God loves us, by being mindful that we are “Crossing” ourselves as a reminder that Jesus died on the Cross for our sins.

Each time that we make the Sign of the Cross and pray the words, we give praise to the three Persons of the Blessed Trinity: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

In the words of the Sign of the Cross, we are praying in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. The words “In the name of” are synonymous with “in the Person of”. We are placing ourselves under the power and authority of the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, which means we are calling upon the power of the name of God. It is essential to know that the prayer, the Sign of the Cross, is not complete when leaving out the words “In the name of.”

“Christians are baptized in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit: not in their names, for there is only one God, the almighty Father, His only Son and the Holy Spirit: The Most Holy Trinity.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, paragraph 233)

